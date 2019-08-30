Representative image
Squad for Board President's XI announced for warm-up matches against SA Women

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the squad for Board President's XI for two warm-up matches against South Africa Women.
The team would be led by Sushma Verma whereas Devika Vaidya will be the vice-captain.
Board President's XI squad: Sushma Verma (Captain), Devika Vaidya (vice-captain), Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.
The first warm-up match will be played on September 20 whereas the second match will take place on September 22.
Both the matches will be played in Surat.
India will next face South Africa in five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series.
The T20I series between the two countries will begin from September 24.
All the T20Is will be played in Surat whereas all three ODIs will take place in Baroda. (ANI)

