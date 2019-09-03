Squads for all six teams for upcoming MSL announced

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 3 (ANI): Squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) were announced on Tuesday.

A player draft took place to determine which player will represent which team. There were a total of 184 foreign players in the draft which also included the Kolpak players.

This year's draft saw a huge increase in the overseas player's list as only 71 cricketers had applied last year.

Before the draft, each team had already been allocated a big-name as the marquee Protea player as well as an International Marquee player.

In the draft, teams made their picks to fill the remaining places from the foreign/Kolpak and South African players.

Thirteen players were chosen in the draft by each team and the 14th position will be a wild card and it will be selected at the conclusion of the provincial T20 competition.

This will give all squads a total of 16 players.

The draft had started with a reduced round one as the Durban Heat (David Miller), the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (Chris Morris) and the Jozi Stars (Rassie van der Dussen) had all retained their first-choice players from last year's tournament.

It meant that the Tshwane Spartans had the first pick with Morne Morkel, followed by the Paarl Rocks with JP Duminy and the Cape Town Blitz with Liam Livingstone of England.

In round two there was only place available with the Heat opting for Dane Vilas as the Blitz (Dale Steyn), the Stars (Reeza Hendricks), the Giants (JJ Smuts), the Rocks (Tabraiz Shamsi) and the Spartans (Lungi Ngidi) all had retained players.

The MSL is the premier T20 cricket tournament in South Africa. It will consist of six franchise teams representing different South African cities.

Final squads of all six teams are as follows:

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Janneman Malan, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokoana, Aviwe Mgijima.

Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Dane Vilas, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg.

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Daniel Christian, Temba Bavuma, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Ethan Bosch, Delano Potgieter.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger.

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, JP Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungroo.

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch.

The second edition of MSL will take place in November and December this year. (ANI)

