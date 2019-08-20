Indian pacer S Sreesanth (File photo)
Indian pacer S Sreesanth (File photo)

Sreesanth thanks Supreme Court, BCCI after his ban reduced to seven years

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:41 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court and the BCCI after his life ban was reduced to seven years by the ombudsman DK Jain.
"God has been extremely kind, thank you very much for all the support. It was a struggling phase but I have ruled that phase. Thank you very much whoever supported me or did not support me. Thanks to the BCCI, thanks to the Supreme Court, and Ombudsman DK Jain, for giving me an opportunity from next year," Sreesanth told reporters.
The 36-year-old said that the coming year will be used in a timely manner to fulfill some of the commitments made in the film industry and make a proper return to cricket.
"I need to get in the match fitness and my focus will be on the game. In the end last six years, I survived because of the entertainment industry. I have certain commitments, which I have to finish," Sreesanth said.
"It is great news for me. Now, I have a proper road map to follow. I will not disappoint any of those people who supported me, especially from Kerala. I'll make sure that I train really hard and make a comeback," he added.
Earlier, the BCCI's ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain issued the order on August 7 but made the announcement on Tuesday that Sreesanth's ban will end on September 13 next year.
"I am of the view that banning Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e., the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice," Jain said in an order that was issued on August 7.
Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year.
Upon investigation, the 36-year-old was found guilty by the BCCI and the board had imposed a life ban on the cricketer, which was later challenged by Sreesanth in Kerala High Court which upheld the life ban. Sreesanth then moved to the apex court, pleading that the High Court verdict to be set aside.
On March 15, the Supreme Court set aside the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI and asked the cricket body to reconsider his plea within three months. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:06 IST

PCB constitutes three-member panel to review cricket...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday constituted a three-member independent panel of experts to review and finalise the six cricket association sides that will participate in the upcoming domestic cricket season 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:14 IST

Indian women move to final of Olympic Test Event after goalless...

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Tuesday moved to the final of the Olympic Test Event after playing a goalless draw against China at the Oi Hockey Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:51 IST

BWF World Championships: S Praneeth defeats Lee Dong Keun,...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Tuesday defeated South Korean Lee Dong Keun 21-16, 21-15 in the second-round match of the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:48 IST

BWF World Championships: Pranoy beats Lin Dan, proceeds to pre-quarters

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Pranoy defeated five-time world champion Lin Dan 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in the second-round match of the BWF World Championship on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Brahim Diaz sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 20 (ANI): Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has sustained a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:27 IST

I need to identify what the team demands: Rodri

Manchester [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said he needs to identify what the team demands despite admitting he is happy that manager Pep Guardiola is showing confidence in him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:21 IST

Manchester United backs Pogba, says 'zero tolerance' for racism

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United on Tuesday backed Paul Pogba, who was exposed to immense racial abuse for missing a penalty against Wolves, saying the club has 'zero tolerance' towards any form of racism or discrimination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:00 IST

Sreesanth's life-ban reduced to seven years

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian pacer S Sreesanth's life-time ban has been reduced to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricket body's ombudsman Justice (retd.) DK Jain issued the order on August 7 but made the announcement on Tuesday. Now, Sreesanth's ban

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:52 IST

ACB announces squads for Bangladesh Test, triangular series

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the squads for the upcoming Test against Bangladesh and T20I triangular series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:22 IST

World Test Championship is a right move taken at right time,...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 20 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli believes that the ICC World Test Championship is a right move taken at the right time as it will bring a lot of purpose to the format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:50 IST

Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test, confirms Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 20 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed that Steven Smith will not play in the third Ashes Test against England.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:04 IST

Liverpool know what it's going to take to win trophies:...

Liverpool [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said that his club knows what it is going to take to win trophies.

Read More
iocl