Sreesanth's life-ban reduced to seven years

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian pacer S Sreesanth's life-time ban has been reduced to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricket body's ombudsman Justice (retd.) DK Jain issued the order on August 7 but made the announcement on Tuesday. Now, Sreesanth's ban will end on September 13 next year.

Sreesanth has already been facing a ban from almost a period of six years now, which bars him from playing cricket or participating in any event, with which the BCCI is directly or indirectly associated.

"I am of the view that banning Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e. the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice," Jain said in an order that was issued on August 7.

Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year.



Upon investigation, the 36-year-old was found guilty by BCCI and the board had imposed a life ban on the cricketer, which was later challenged by Sreesanth in Kerala High Court which upheld the life ban. Sreesanth then moved to the apex court, pleading that the high court verdict to be set aside.

On March 15, the Supreme Court set aside the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI and asked the cricket body to reconsider his plea within three months. (ANI)