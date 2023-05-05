SRH's Mayank Agarwal completes 2500 runs in IPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal completed 2500 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Mayank reached the landmark by scoring 18 runs in 11 balls. He was dismissed by Harshit Rana in 2.5 overs.

Mayank has scored 2514 runs in 122 matches with an average of 22.45 and a strike rate of 132.53. He has made one century and 12 fifties.

In the ongoing IPL, he has scored 187 runs in nine matches with an average of 20.78 and a strike rate of 114.02. He has scored no fifties so far in this season, which is his first with SRH.

Mayank started his career in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2011, playing for the franchise till 2013. He scored 433 runs in 29 matches at an average of 18.83 with a fifty for the team.

After that, he represented Delhi Capitals for 2014-16 seasons. In 21 matches, he scored 355 runs at an average of 17.75 with a couple of half-centuries.

He represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, scoring 20 in just three matches.



His best came during his stint with Punjab Kings from 2018-22. In 60 matches for the side, he scored 1,513 runs at an average of 26.54 with a century and nine fifties.

KKR's bowlers bowled tight lines and length as they won the match against SRH by just 5 runs. Varun Chakravarthy delivered an outstanding last-over spell, saving 9 runs and conceding just 4 runs.

In a Chase of 172, Sunrisers Hyderabad was off to a solid start. But Harshit Rana disrupted the chase by dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 18 off 11 balls.

But they lost three wickets at the end of the powerplay. Aiden Markram's knock of 41 off 40 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's 36 off 20 balls had guided SRH close to the chase but after their dismissal, SRH lost the momentum.

Earlier, choosing to bat first, KKR lost early wickets. After the end of the powerplay, Kolkata were at 49/3.

However, fighting innings from Nitish Rana's 42 and Rinku Singh's 46 helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach a respectable total of 171/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nitish and Rinku Singh steered the innings as they brought a 50-run partnership off 30 balls.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/9 (Rinku Singh 46, Nitish Rana 42, T Natarajan 2/30) won against Sunrisers Hyderabad: 166/8 (Aiden Markram 41, Heinrich Klaasen 36, Shardul Thakur 2/23). (ANI)

