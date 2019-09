Sri Lanka A squad announced for Bangladesh series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 'A' team squad for the upcoming Test and ODI home series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh A side arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to play two four-day matches and three ODIs.

Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando approved the respective squads.

Test Squad: Ashan Priyanjan (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sangeeth Cooray, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Ashen Bandara, Manoj Sarathchandra, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Malinda Pushpakumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Mohammed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

ODI Squad: Ashan Priyanjan (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sandun Weerakkody, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Amila Aponsu, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Shiran Fernando, Shammu Ashan, and Asela Gunaratne.

Sri Lanka A will face Bangladesh A in the first four-day match at Katunayake from September 23. (ANI)