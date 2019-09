Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced their ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour.

Lahiru Thirimanne will lead the team in the ODI series while Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lankan side during the T20I series.

Earlier on Monday, SLC had announced that their 10 players have opted out from the Pakistan tour, which includes pacer Lasith Malinga.

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara

T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on September 27. (ANI)