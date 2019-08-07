Sri Lanka Cricket logo
Sri Lanka Cricket logo

Sri Lanka announces 22-men squad for New Zealand series

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:35 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI) : Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Wednesday announced 22-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka, that will host two-match Test series starting from August 14. The 22-member squad will later cut short to 15 men.
Fernando, who also holds the Telecommunication and Foreign Employment Ministry, on Tuesday announced three members that will function as national selectors for Sri Lanka Cricket for a year. The three members for the role of national selectors are: Ashantha de Mel - Chairman, Vinothen John and, Chaminda Mendis.
Sri Lanka have already white-washed Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.
Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando. (ANI) 

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:24 IST

I believe in my process: Rishabh Pant tells Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 65 runs against West Indies in the third T20I of the three-match series, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant told teammate Rohit Sharma that he has always believed in his ability and process before going into a match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

We have bunch of talented players, says vice-captain Savita

Bengaluru [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita said that they have a bunch of talented and experienced players who will help the team in the Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:13 IST

Have always been in awe of Vivian Richards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Wednesday shared a picture with West Indies' legend Vivian Richards, and said he has always been in awe of the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Real Madrid names 20-man squad for game against Red Bull Salzburg

Madrid [Spain], Aug 7 (ANI): Spanish football club, Real Madrid on Tuesday named their 20-man squad for the game against Red Bull Salzburg, later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:44 IST

Sachin, Virat condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Uruguay forward player Diego Forlan announced retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, staff not to get extension

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will not get extensions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:44 IST

Kohli eyes ODIs after 3-0 Windies T20Is sweep

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday termed the three T20I series win with a margin of 3-0 against West Indies as "top win".

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:30 IST

Wayne Rooney joins Derby County as player-coach

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will make an unexpected return to English football as a player-coach with Derby County in the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:43 IST

'She was people's leader' - Condolences from sports fraternity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:19 IST

Laurent Koscielny joins Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Arsenal's centre-back Laurent Koscielny on Tuesday left the team and will join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Looking forward to seeing more performances from Rishabh Pant,...

Providence [Guyana], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli praised Rishabh Pant's batting in the third T20I against West Indies, saying he is looking forward to seeing more performances from the wicket-keeper batsman in the coming matches.

Read More
iocl