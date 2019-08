Sri Lanka announces emerging team squad for Bangladesh tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Thursday announced squad for Sri Lanka emerging team tour of Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka emerging team will play 3-one-day and two four-day games in Bangladesh.

The one-day squad is as follows:

Charith Asalanka (c), Sandun Weerakkody, Hasitha, Boyagoda, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Shammu Ashan, Amila Aponso, Ramesh Mendis, Kalana Perera, Jehan Daniel, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga.

The four-day squad is as follows:

Charith Asalanka (c), Lahiru Udana, Sangeeth Cooray, Pathum Nissanka, Pramod Maduwantha, Minod Bhanuka, Jehan Daniel, Ramesh Mendis, Amila Aponso, Nishan Peiris, Mohamed Shiraz, Kalana Perera, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashen Bandara.

The team will leave for Bangladesh on August 16 and will play their first game on August 18. (ANI)