Sri Lanka announces new cricket selection committee

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:27 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Tuesday announced that three members will function as national selectors for Sri Lanka Cricket for a year.
Fernando, who also holds the Telecommunication and Foreign Employment Ministry, named three members for the role of national selectors of Sri Lanka Cricket: Ashantha de Mel - Chairman, Vinothen John and, Chaminda Mendis.
Sri Lanka white-washed Bangladesh by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.
Now the selection for the team against the New Zealand Test series will be done by the newly formed selection committee.
Sri Lanka will play against New Zealand in their first Test of the World Test Championship at Colombo from August 14. (ANI)

