Sri Lanka announces squad for Asia Cup 2022

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee at a meeting held on August 10, 2022, selected the following squad to take part in the Men's Asia Cup 2022," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe gave his approval for the squad, which was submitted to the Ministry of Sports on August 12, 2022.

The Sri Lanka team will leave the country on August 24, 2022 to take part in the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be held in UAE will commence on August 27, 2022.

Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka - Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Binura Fernando - Selected, but will not tour owing to an injury sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Kasun Rajitha - Selected, but will not tour owing to an injury sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.



The names of the below two players have been forwarded to the Minister of Sports on August 16, 2022 seeking his approval as replacements for the two injured players.

Asitha Fernando - In for Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan - In for Kasun Rajitha

Coming to the Asia Cup, the 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 till September 11. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final. (ANI)

