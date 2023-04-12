Sri Lanka announces squad for series against Ireland

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has announced their squad for the Ireland Test series which will begin on April 16 in Galle. There is one name which has taken everybody by surprise.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who played the last of his four Test matches in 2017, could take the gloves in Galle with Niroshan Dickwella dropped from the squad for the first Test against Ireland.

Oshada Fernando, who was also part of the New Zealand tour, was dropped from the team, while uncapped leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha earned a maiden call-up to the squad.

Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya are the other spinners in the squad.

Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara are reportedly rested for the Test match with Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and the uncapped Milan Rathnayake, who was also part of the New Zealand tour, being the pace bowling options.



While Samarawickrama is part of the squad, he would have to ward off competition from Nishan Madushka, who made his debut as the wicketkeeper in New Zealand.

Pathum Nissanka, who had missed out from the squad for the New Zealand tour, continues to remain on the sidelines. Nissanka averages close to 40 after nine Test matches, but an ordinary series against Australia at home has seen him miss out on the red-ball squad.

Despite his recent white-ball record being impressive, Nissanka continues to remain outside the squad.

Dimuth Karunaratne continues to lead the side that has a strong batting core led by Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and the two wicketkeepers, Samarawickrama and Madushka, are the other batters in the squad.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dushan Hemantha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake. (ANI)

