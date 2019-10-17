Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka announces squad for three-match T20 series against Australia

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:59 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.
The two sides will compete in three T20Is in Adelaide Oval, Brisbane and Melbourne respectively. Sri Lanka will leave for Australia on October 20.
The T20I series between the two sides kicks-off from October 27 at Adelaide Oval.
Sri Lanka's T20I Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.
Sri Lanka won the T20I series 3-0 against Pakistan. The Green army which is currently the number one side in the T20I format failed to showcase any fight and spirit. (ANI)

