Sri Lanka announces women's squad for Australia tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced the women's squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports, Harin Fernando, approved the squads that will take part in three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia beginning September 29.

Shashikala Siriwardena will lead the ODI team while Chamari Atapattu will captain the T20I side.

ODI squad: Shashikala Siriwardena (c), Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Yashoda Mendis, Nilakshi De Silva, Dilani Manodara, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandhika Kumari, Inoshi Fernando, Achini Kulasooriya, Udeshika Probodhani, and Ama Kanchana.

ODI standby: Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sathya Sandeepani, Sachini Nisansala, and Madushika Meththananda.

T20 squad: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardena, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunarathne, Yashoda Mendis, Nilakshi De Silva, Dilani Manodara, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandhika Kumari, Inoshi Fernando, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Probodhani, and Ama Kanchana.

T20I standby: Hasini Perera, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sathya Sandeepani, Sachini Nisansala, and Madushika Meththananda.

The Sri Lankan team will leave for Australia on September 22 and will play the first T20I at North Sydney Oval on September 29. (ANI)