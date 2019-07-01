Sri Lanka coach hails Avishka Fernando

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha has praised batsman Avishka Fernando and is certain that in the coming future many 'big things' will come from him.

"I think he is ready for the next World Cup for sure. He is very talented and a lot of big things will come from him," Hathurusingha said in video posted by ICC.

During Sri Lanka's 20-run victory over England on June 21, Fernando scored 49 runs to help his side post a target of 233 for the hosts of the World Cup.

Hathurusingha is impressed with Fernando's technique and feels that it is his technique which allows him to bat this way.

"I think he got a really good technique, very uncomplicated, upright stance and hit through line of the ball. He does not good any extraordinary things, he just the ball with good timing. I think his technique allows him to bat that way," he said.

Sri Lanka will now face West Indies in their next World Cup clash today. (ANI)

