Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday announced the 22-member squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has made many changes in their World Cup playing side. Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, and Jeevan Mendis are excluded from the 22-member squad.

Ten players returned to the Sri Lankan ODI side after a long period of time. Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, and Lahiru Madushanka made a comeback in the team.

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who was part of the World Cup squad, is set to make a comeback after recovering from chickenpox. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side in the ODI series.

Full squad is as follows: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thissara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka

Sri Lanka will play the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The first ODI will be played on July 26. (ANI)

