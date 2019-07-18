Representative Image
Sri Lanka Cricket likely to make changes to team's coaching staff

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:39 IST

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to make changes to the national team's coaching staff after the conclusion of the ODI series against Bangladesh.
This decision by the board comes as Sports Minister of the country demanded the resignation of all members of Sri Lanka's coaching staff.
"We're looking at that same line, but we (the board) will see what we can do when we come back. We first need to talk with the minister," ESPN Cricinfo quoted SLC President Shammi Silva as saying.
"The team has nothing to do with the coaching staff. It only becomes a problem if the players have bonded with the coaches. I don't think it will affect the tour (series against Bangladesh), he added.
Sri Lanka's coaching staff currently comprises of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, batting coach Jon Lewis, and fielding coach Steve Rixon.
SLC President said that there are some guys within the coaching group that have done alright and their fate will be decided after doing an evaluation of the World Cup performance.
"There are a few guys who are doing ok. We have already done an evaluation (prior to the World Cup), but we need to do another one after the World Cup, and after that only we have to have a discussion with the minister and see what happens," Silva said.
Rixon and Lewis' contracts were set to expire after the 2019 World Cup.
Sri Lanka finished at the sixth position in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with eight points from nine matches.
The team next takes on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, beginning July 26. (ANI)

