Sri Lanka Cricket names Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach, Hathurusingha's future in doubt

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket have put Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach for the Test series against New Zealand and president Shammi Silva said that this move was an attempt to correct the mistakes they made in the past.

Ratnayake taking the role means that the future of current coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, is uncertain in the team.

"We've been watching the coach's performance for over a year and a half, and it's based on that that we've taken this decision. I was also in the board that recruited Chandika Hathurusingha, and we've made some mistakes. But if we are to do right by cricket in future, we have to correct those mistakes," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Silva as saying.

Silva also informed that they have given Hathurusingha a letter and after his reply, they will take action.

"We have given Chandika a letter, so we'll wait for 14 days for the reply. After that we'll take action," he said.

Silva said they want best coaches in the world and their only focus is cricket.

"We can't save the coach and let cricket suffer. We want to get the best coaches in the world. If they aren't doing their job properly, we have to deal with that," Silva said.

"Do you lose on the field and continue losing, and save a bit of money, or do you lose some money and win on the field? We have to decide between those two things. Our main focus is cricket. We have to think about that," he added.

However, Hathurusingha said that the letter does not mention anything regarding his termination of the contract.

"As far as I'm concerned, my contract with SLC is still there. The letter doesn't say anything about termination of contract or anything like that," he said.


