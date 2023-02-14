Sri Lanka Cricket raise match fees of national women's cricketers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 14 (ANI): The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket took a decision to raise the match fees of the national women's players for the year 2023.

"As a result, match fees for both formats of white-ball cricket have increased from USD 250 to USD 750 per match, per player. Each reserve player in the squad will receive 25 per cent of the match fee," SLC said in an official statement.

"Furthermore, for each match won by the team, whether in a bilateral or international tournament, each player will receive a USD 250 winning bonus. The move is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's efforts towards further enhancing women's cricket in the country and empowering female cricketers," it added.



The announcement comes on the heels of Sri Lanka's successful opening round of the T20 World Cup, where they defeated Bangladesh on Sunday after upsetting the tournament's hosts, South Africa.

Players will now receive USD 750 instead of USD 250 for each white-ball game. They will also receive an additional USD 250 if they triumph. Meanwhile, squad members who chose not to participate in the game will receive 25% of the match money.

SLC has occasionally come under fire for neglecting to give women's cricket enough attention, especially during the pandemic when Sri Lanka went without a game from March 2020 to January 2022. Additionally, the increased match cost is still a pittance of what the men's national team is compensated. Their most recent contracts stated that they were paid USD 3000 for T20Is and USD 4000 for ODIs. (ANI)

