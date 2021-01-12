Sri Lanka Cricket rope in Grant Luden as physical performance manager

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Grant Luden as the physical performance manager of the side.

Luden, a specialist in the area of strength and conditioning, will focus on developing the elite layers of Sri Lanka and will be in charge of the overall Strength and Conditioning program of the SLC.

Before joining Sri Lanka Cricket, he has worked as a strength and conditioning and fielding coach at the Pakistan Cricket Board, spanning from the year 2014 to 2019, whilst, Luden has also worked as a strength and conditioning coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board, spanning from 2008 to 2013.

"We welcome Luden into our system and confident that he can add the extra dimension needed to enhance the strength and conditioning aspects of the National and the emerging Players of Sri Lanka," said Ashley De Silva CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket in a statement.



Luden has also held stints with the South African First-Class System, working for Nashua Titans, and also as the Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Dhaka Gladiators of Bangladesh.

A Degree holder in Sports and Exercise Technology, he has obtained his Level 3 Cricket Coaching certificate from Cricket South Africa.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya can resume bowling in international cricket after deeming his action "legal".

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket," the cricket governing body said in a statement.

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year in September 2019 by ICC. (ANI)

