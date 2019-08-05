Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket teams in action
Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket teams in action

Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation to visit Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:19 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): A four-member high-powered Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation led by secretary Mohan de Silva will visit Pakistan from August 6 to 9 to inspect and discuss matters related to safety ahead of its cricket team's tour of Pakistan.
The security delegation includes Air Chief Marshall Roshan Goonetileke (chief security advisor), Chandima Mapatuna (head of international cricket) and Mudiyanselage Palitha Seneviratne (assistant manager anti-corruption and security).
The four-member team will visit National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 7 and 8, respectively. The delegation will also receive security briefings and presentations from the local law enforcing agencies and experts, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reported.
"This is an important visit of Sri Lanka Cricket that will not only form the basis of their cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan in October but will also potentially open doors for the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan," PCB Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan said.
Khan said that Pakistan is now as safe as any other cricket playing nation and security has improved.
"The PCB firmly believes Pakistan is now as safe as any other cricket playing nation. The security situation has improved tremendously in the recent past and hosting eight Pakistan Super League 2019 matches in Karachi - attended by 39 foreign internationals - is a testament to this statement. The foreign stars not only praised security arrangements in Karachi but also appreciated the playing facilities as well as Pakistan's hospitality," he said.
Pakistan is set to host Sri Lanka for two Tests, that are part of the ICC World Test Championship, in October.
Khan also said discussions on the series will start after Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation submits their inspection report to its management.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to convince Sri Lanka to play both Tests in Pakistan but formal discussions will only begin after the SLC security team have provided their feedback and assessment to the SLC management," Khan added.
Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are scheduled to visit Pakistan in September and October to commence discussions on their 2021 and 2022 tours, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:05 IST

Smith says captaincy not on his radar at the moment

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that Test captaincy is not on his radar at the moment as he is all focused on scoring runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:42 IST

If the game had finished, we probably would have won: Rovman Powell

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell feels that they could have managed to pull off a victory in the second T20I against India if the game had finished as they had 'sufficient wickets' in hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:01 IST

Sports Ministry congratulates Vinesh Phogat on winning gold...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday conveyed congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal in women's 53kg category at Poland Open.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:54 IST

Graham Thorpe urges England to 'show character'

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): England batting coach Graham Thorpe has urged his team to 'show character' after Australia batsmen put their side on a dominating position over the hosts in the first Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:34 IST

Teams won't let Australia win T20 WC at home: Suzie Bates

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates on Monday said the teams that will compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will try and not let defending champions Australia win the tournament on its home soil.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:15 IST

A dream come true, says Matthew Wade after scoring century in Ashes

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Mathew Wade, who scored a brilliant century to give ascendency to his side in the first Ashes Test, said that playing in the Ashes was a 'dream come true' for him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:03 IST

Cricket Australia name national performance squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday announced its national performance squad that will work alongside Test legend Glenn McGrath in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:04 IST

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:26 IST

200 days to go until India take on Australia in ICC Women's T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India take on the defending champions Australia in the curtain-raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Florida T20I: Krunal Pandya credits fast bowlers for win against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): India left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya credited fast bowlers for guiding India to take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match T20Is against the West Indies here at Lauderhill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:59 IST

Florida T20I: All-round India defeat Windies by 22 runs

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More
iocl