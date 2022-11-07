Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail over alleged sexual assault

Sydney [Australia], November 7 (ANI): Arrested on charges of sexual assault on a woman during the T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was refused bail after the hearing at a local court here on Monday.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, "Gunathilaka was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket from all forms of cricket after he was arrested on Sunday while packing his bags at the team hotel on Sussex Street for a 3.30 am team departure back to Sri Lanka, following the side's Twenty20 World Cup match loss to England at the SCG on Saturday night."

Four counts of having sex without consent were brought against Gunathilaka. Without him, the Sri Lankan team took a flight home.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad, but he only participated in the team's opening match, a defeat to Namibia, before suffering a hamstring injury and being forced to withdraw from the tournament.

According to a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald', Gunathilaka appeared via video link in Downing Centre Local Court on Monday from Surry Hills cells. He was handcuffed and wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans, as his lawyer Ananda Amaranath made a bail application.

"Certainly, we are considering an application to the Supreme Court ... and that will be done as soon as possible. He'll be disappointed, clearly," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Amaranth as saying outside court on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the arrest was made from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district in connection with an alleged sexual abuse complaint of a 29-year-old woman.

The sexual assault was reported at a property in Rose Bay earlier in the week

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2, 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 am today (Sunday, November 6, 2022)," said a New South Wales police statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals. (ANI)