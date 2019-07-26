Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 91 runs

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:46 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI here at PR Stadium on Friday.
Chasing a target of 315, Bangladesh suffered the first blow in the fifth bowl of the inning as skipper Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Malinga who was playing his last international game struck in his first over and bowled Iqbal for a duck.
Mohammad Mithun joined Soumya Sarkar in the middle and built a 29-run partnership for the second wicket. Mithun (10) was sent to pavilion by Malinga too in the eighth over.
Mushfiqur Rahim came in to bat at number three and joined Sarkar in the middle. Sarkar departed after scoring 15 runs in the 9th over.
Mahmudullah (3) who came into bat at number five also gifted his wicket cheaply to Lahiru Kumara in the 12th over.
Sabbir Rahman with Rahim built a 111-runs partnership and helped the team to get past the 150-run mark. Silva took Rahman's (60) wicket in the 29th over.
Lower-order failed to add runs on the scoreboard and the side lost wickets in regular intervals. Rahim held the one end strong and amassed 67 runs before he was departed by Nuwan Pradeep.
For Sri Lanka, Malinga and Pradeep bagged three wickets each.
Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first. Avishka Fernando and Karunaratne opened innings for the team and built a brief partnership of 10-runs for the first wicket.
Fernando (7) was dismissed by Shafiul Islam in the third over, the ball took an edge of Fernando's bat and landed at the hands of Soumya Sarkar at first slip.
Kusal Perera joined Karunaratne in middle and stitched a stand of 97 runs before latter departed in the 15th over after scoring 36 runs.
Perera along with Kusal Mendis built a partnership of 100-runs for the third wicket. Perera (111) was dismissed by part-timer Sarkar in the 33rd over.
Mendis (43) and Angelo Mathews (48) played a crucial knock in posting a target of 315. Lahiru Thirimanne (25) and Dhananjaya de Silva (18) also added handy runs in the lower order. Lasith Malinga remained not out on six runs.
For Bangladesh, Shafiul Islam took three wickets while Mustafizur Rehman bagged two wickets.
Brief Score: Sri Lanka 314/8 (Kusal Parera 111, Shafiul Islam 3-62) defeated Bangladesh 223 (Mushfiqur Rahim 67, Sabbir Rahman 60, Lasith Malinga 3-38) by 91 runs.
Sri Lanka will next play against Bangladesh in second ODI on July 28. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Lasith Malinga bids adieu to international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's unorthodox fast bowler Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:13 IST

Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Mohammad Amir expresses gratitude to Pak PM Imran Khan after...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan after retiring from Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:57 IST

Rajasthan Royals appoints Lisa Sthalekar as advisor for youth,...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday appointed former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar as its advisor for youth and junior cricket programmes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:04 IST

Mahela Jayawardena shares memory with Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena on Friday shared a memorable picture with teammate Lasith Malinga who is playing his last international match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:31 IST

First-class cricket is coming to East Delhi, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Upgradation of facilities for first-class cricket has begun at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex in the capital, said East Delhi MP and former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

Abhinav Bindra will guide athletes in Patiala Sports University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rana Sodhi on Friday said that the state government will use the abundant talent and expertise of Abhinav Bindra to guide budding athletes in the new proposed Sports University in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:54 IST

Women's Ashes: Sarah Taylor withdraws from England T20I squad

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor on Friday withdrew herself from the T20 International series of the Women's Ashes due to the ongoing management of her anxiety issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:50 IST

Chirs Woakes makes to Lord's Honours Board

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England's right-arm pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets on the third day of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:30 IST

Lord's Test: England defeat Ireland by 143 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Chris Gayle named in Windies squad for India ODIs

St John's [Antigua], July 26 (ANI): Swashbuckling all-rounder Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three One-Day International series (ODIs) against India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:35 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's squad for the upcoming Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More
iocl