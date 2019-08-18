Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by six wickets in first Test match

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:11 IST

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets here at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 268, Sri Lanka resumed their batting from 133 without the loss of any wicket.
After stitching a 161-run first-wicket partnership with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne (64) was caught in front of the wickets by William Somerville.
Karunaratne's 122-run knock ensured the victory for Sri Lanka in the last day of the Test match. In the middle-order, Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews contributed 23 and 28 not out, respectively. Sri Lanka chased down the target 268 easily with a loss of four wickets in the 87th over.
For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Somerville, and Ajaz Patel took one wicket each.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will now play in the second Test at Colombo from August 22 to 26. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Archer for not checking up on Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised England pacer Jofra Archer for not checking up on Australian batsman Steve Smith after striking him on the neck by a bouncer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:25 IST

ACA condemns booing of Smith

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Sunday issued a statement condemning the boos drawn out by English fans at batsman Steve Smith after he got hit by a bouncer bowled by England pacer Jofra Archer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:29 IST

Fans who booed Smith are not cricket lovers: Mitchell Johnson

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson has not taken booing of Steven Smith in a healthy spirit as he said 'fans who booed the player are not cricket lovers'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:09 IST

It's absolutely game on, says Aussie coach Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer reckons anybody can win the ongoing second Test match in the Ashes, saying "it's absolutely game on".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:03 IST

Premier League: Manchester City, Tottenham play out a draw

Manchester [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:35 IST

August 18, 2008: Kohli made foray into international cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): It was on August 18, 2008, when current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, made his foray into international cricket as he made his debut in the 50-over format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:30 IST

Ashes: Smith continues to get booed, Twitterati calls out English fans

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith, who continues to pile on the runs for his team is bearing the brunt of the English fans, who are continuing to boo him in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:09 IST

Second Ashes Test: England end day four at 96/4 after bundling...

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): England ended day four of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 96/4 after bunding out Australia for 250 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 05:04 IST

Telangana policeman wins 2 medals at World Police and Fire Games

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): N Bose Kiran, Additional Inspector of Police in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, has won two Bronze medals at 'World Police and Fire Games' held at Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second for India tour

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 17 (ANI): South Africa player Rudi Second has been ruled out from the Test squad that will tour India for a three-match Test series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:17 IST

Smith to take precautionary x-ray after being hit by Archer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 17 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has been taken for a precautionary x-ray of the left arm where he was hit during the second Ashes Test match against England at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on dominate position on...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan team is only 135 runs away from registering a win against New Zealand in the first Test match as it scored 133 runs on the fourth day, chasing a target of 268 runs.

Read More
iocl