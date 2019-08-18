Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by six wickets in first Test match

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets here at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 268, Sri Lanka resumed their batting from 133 without the loss of any wicket.

After stitching a 161-run first-wicket partnership with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne (64) was caught in front of the wickets by William Somerville.

Karunaratne's 122-run knock ensured the victory for Sri Lanka in the last day of the Test match. In the middle-order, Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews contributed 23 and 28 not out, respectively. Sri Lanka chased down the target 268 easily with a loss of four wickets in the 87th over.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Somerville, and Ajaz Patel took one wicket each.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will now play in the second Test at Colombo from August 22 to 26. (ANI)

