Lasith Malinga celebrating the wicket of Kiwi opener Colin Munro in the first T20I (Photo/ Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Lasith Malinga celebrating the wicket of Kiwi opener Colin Munro in the first T20I (Photo/ Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:13 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.
Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, also imposed a penalty of 40 per cent of match fee on all 11 members of the Sri Lankan team.
The Lasith Malinga-led side was held to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to the minor over-rate offences, all players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Skipper Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction. Therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ranmore Martinesz levelled the charge against Sri Lanka.
New Zealand had defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.
Ross Taylor starred for the Kiwis as he played a knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls to help New Zealand chase down the target of 175 with three balls to spare.
Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He went past Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
He scalped two wickets in the match, taking his tally to 99 wickets. Afridi has 98 wickets in the format.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will next lock horns in the second T20I tomorrow. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST

Jamaica Test: Concussion rules out Darren Bravo, Jermaine...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 : Windies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against India after suffering a delayed concussion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:46 IST

Haryana Police wrestler bags gold at World Police and Fire Games

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Constable Baljit of Haryana Police has won a gold medal in the 130-kg wrestling category of the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) International Championship held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:57 IST

Kohli named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for upcoming...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list for Delhi's squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Best FIFA Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Sep 2 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi were shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, the apex football body announced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:32 IST

The Hundred: 11 venues announced for women's matches

London [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): The England Cricket Board on Monday revealed 11 venues, which would host women's matches during the upcoming -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:53 IST

India A register 4-wicket victory in third ODI, seal ODI series...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): India A registered a four-wicket victory over South Africa A in the third ODI to seal the five-match series at Greenfield International Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:20 IST

Andy Robertson hails Roberto Firmino

Liverpool [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson praised Roberto Firmino saying that there is no one like the 27-year-old.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:41 IST

Matteo Darmian joins Parma Calcio from Manchester United

Parma [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): Matteo Darmian on Monday joined Parma Calcio from Manchester United on a permanent contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

Napoli signs Spanish forward Fernando Llorente

Naples [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): The Serie A club Napoli signed Spanish forward Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Steve Waugh rejoins Australia as mentor ahead of fourth Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 2 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test match, former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh has rejoined the team as their squad mentor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Shikhar, Yuvraj wish Ishant Sharma on turning 31

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday wished pacer Ishant Sharma on his 31st birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:41 IST

Hyderabad: Guinness World Record holder Sai Deepak dedicates...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Hyderabad-based taekwondo player Sai Deepak, who holds a Guinness World Record for doing 87 one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes while wearing 5-kilogram ankle weights, dedicated his achievement to the Indian Army.

Read More
iocl