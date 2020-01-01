Sri Lanka includes Angelo Mathews for T20I series against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jan 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday named Angelo Mathews in the squad for the three-match T20I series against India that will begin later this week.

Mathews last played for the team in 2018 against South Africa at Colombo.

Meanwhile, Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of the series due to an injury which he sustained during practice.

Sri Lanka recently lost the two-match Test series 1-0 against Pakistan. In the second Test at Karachi, Pakistan registered a massive 263-run victory. This is the first victory by Pakistan on Pakistani soil in 10 years.

Earlier, the first Test in Rawalpindi between the two teams was drawn.

The national selectors have chosen the following players to play in the T20I series against India.

Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.

The Sri Lankan team will take on India in the first T20I on January 5 at Guwahati. (ANI)

