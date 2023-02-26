Sri Lanka makes surprise selection for crucial series against New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka is willing to take a huge gamble as they have included Nishan Madushka and Milan Rathnayake for their upcoming test series against New Zealand. Both of them have now recieved their maiden Test call-ups in a series which will decide whether Sri Lanka will qualify for one of the two seats available in the World Test Championship or not.

Nishan Madushka is a 23-year-old right-handed batter who has made his place in the squad after displaying his potential and calibre against the England Lions in two first-class matches which were held in the month of January-February this year. In the first innings of the first test match, Madushka was sitting back in the pavilion after facing two balls. With doubts creeping in, Madushka came back in the second innings with nerves of steal and played a breathtaking knock of 241 runs to bring Sri Lanka back into the game.

In the second test match, he produced another scintillating performance as he scored a lightning-fast century in the second innings.



Madushka has scored 3389 runs after playing 38 first-class matches which includes his career-best score of an unbeaten 300.

Madushka's record in the first-class format is more than enough to justify his selection.

On the other hand, Rathnayake has displayed sensational form with the ball. The 26-year pacer has picked up 42 wickets in 22 first-class appearances. He has also managed to get a 5-wicket hall in his name as well. Recently he even picked up a three-wicket haul against England Lions.

Along with these two players Chamika Karunaratne is another name that has been featured in the Sri Lankan squad. Karunaratne has not featured in a test match since his debut. He was banned from playing cricket for a year after breaching the player agreement. He marked his comeback by scoring a half-century against England Lions in the recent series.

Sri Lanka will look forward to booking their place in the WTC final by defeating New Zealand in the two-test match series. These players could play a crucial role in Sri Lanka achieving their goal. Sri Lanka will play their first test match against New Zealand on March 9. (ANI)

