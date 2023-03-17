Sri Lanka name squad for ODI and T20I series against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Friday named two 18-member squads for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

The ODI series will hold special importance for the Dasun Shanaka-led team, as it carries ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points with it.

Sri Lanka are at 10th place in the Super League table with 77 points. They will look to gain maximum points against New Zealand, and secure direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ODI series commences from March 25, while the T20I series will begin from April 2.



Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who was named in both squads earlier, was withdrawn as he is still undergoing rehabilitation following his left ankle surgery.

Sri Lanka squad for the New Zealand ODI series:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk, vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana*

Sri Lanka squad for the New Zealand T20I series:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Lasith Croospulle, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan*. (ANI)

