Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga announces retirement from international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka batsman Upul Tharanga on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, ending a 15-year long career.

Tharanga last played for Sri Lanka in an ODI against South Africa in March 2019. He appeared in 31 matches in the longest format of the game scoring 1754 runs and amassed 407 runs in 26 T20Is.

"As the good old saying goes, 'All good things must come to an end'. I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my International Cricket Career after over 15 years of giving the game my all. I leave behind a road traveled with fond memories and great friendships," Tharanga said in a statement.



"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and the trust vested in me. I am grateful to the many Cricket Loving Fans, friends and my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career," he added.

In a letter sent to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Tharanga thanked SLC for the support and the guidance rendered to him during his cricketing career.

He also thanked the coaches, players, administrators, management, and the support staff of the SLC.

"Upul Tharanga has done a tremendous service as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket during his long career and has been an integral part of the national team during its many achievements,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Since he made his international debut in an ODI against West Indies in Dambulla in 2005, Tharanga played 292 matches across formats, amassing 9,112 international runs, including 18 tons. Tharanga finishes his career as Sri Lanka's fifth-highest centurion in ODI history. (ANI)

