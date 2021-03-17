Sri Lanka players have to adjust and play good quality cricket: Dilshan

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Tillakaratne Dilshan said that coaches can't do miracles and Sri Lanka players need to perform better in order to step-up at the international level.

Dilshan is currently leading the Sri Legends side in the Road Safety World Series.

While answering an ANI query during the virtual press conference on Monday ahead of the Sri Lanka Legends semifinal clash Dilshan said, "I think my experience as a coach can't make any difference, players have to adjust and play good quality cricket. Coaches can guide, any coaches can't do miracles. If they need any experienced player, definitely I'll be happy to help our youngsters. We want our youngsters to do well for the country. Cricketers have to perform, coaches can't do small things."



"We have to get their natural instinct to come out especially in international cricket, you can't coach too many things. Sri Lankan youngsters are not consistent enough. After the 2015 World Cup, we are in a declining situation and it is getting worst and worst," Sri Lanka former all-rounder Parvez Maharoof added.

Talking about his experience of playing in the Road Safety World Series in India Sri Legends skipper Dilshan said he liked the wickets in the tournament as they offer something for everybody in the game and aiming at winning six matches in a row.

"Great experience to play in Raipur. I especially want to thank the groundsman for making the fantastic wickets where everyone can bat and bowl. Spinners are getting a little bit turn and pacers are getting extra bounce and seam. The ball is coming nicely to the batsman as well. So far, we are doing really great and two more games to go. Hopefully, we will win six games in a row," Dilshan said.

"We don't mind playing any team in the finals, we are playing our best cricket and we can beat any team," he added.

Sri Lanka Legends have qualified for the semi-finals after winning five games out of six in the tournament including four successive wins. (ANI)

