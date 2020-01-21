Sri Lanka reach 295/4 on day three of first Test against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], Jan 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka reached a score of 295/4 against Zimbabwe on day three of the ongoing first Test here at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka currently trails Zimbabwe by 63 runs.

Resuming day three at 42/1, overnight batters Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis added 50 more runs to the total, but Zimbabwe finally got the breakthrough in the 29th over as Victor Nyauchi dismissed Karunratne (37).

Angelo Mathews then joined Mendis in the middle and the duo put on 92 runs for the third wicket. Their partnership saw both batsmen bringing up their respective half-centuries.

As soon as Sri Lanka started to get an upper hand, Zimbabwe managed to dismiss Mendis (80). Soon after, the hosts also got the breakthrough of Dinesh Chandimal (12), reducing Sri Lanka to 227/4 in the 82nd over.

Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva ensured that Sri Lanka does not lose any more wickets before the close of play. Mathews and de Silva are currently unbeaten on 92 and 42 respectively.

Zimbabwe was bowled out for 358 in the first innings. (ANI)

