Sri Lanka restrict India to 164 after Suryakumar show in first T20I

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets each as Sri Lanka restricted India to 164/5 despite Suryakumar Yadav's fifty in the first T20I on Sunday.

In the last five overs, India scored 43 runs with Ishan Kishan alone smashing 20 off those as Sri Lanka bounced back in the game.

Put in to bat first, India got off to a bad start as debutant Prithvi Shaw departed for a golden duck. It was an entertaining first over from Dushmantha Chameera as Sri Lanka got the perfect start.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson revived visitors' inning as they brought 50 runs inside the powerplay. However, Sri Lanka again pulled things back as they dismissed Samson in the seventh over.

Dhawan then along with Suryakumar Yadav took India's score to the 100-run mark in 12 overs and brought up the fifty-run partnership.

Just when things started looking easy, India lost both Dhawan and Suryakumar in consecutive overs. While Dhawan scored 46, Suryakumar smashed 50 off 34 balls.

India were 121/3 after the 15th over, in order to score quick runs Hardik Pandya whacked what came in his way but wasn't able to connect the ball. The all-rounder gave his wicket in the penultimate over. Kishan smashed 20 runs off 14 balls to help India reach 164 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India 164/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Dushmantha Chameera 2-24 ) vs Sri Lanka (ANI)