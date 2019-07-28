Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Sri Lanka seal series with seven wickets win in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:39 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka sealed the three-match ODI series by 2-0 after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second game here at PR Stadium on Sunday.
Sri Lankan batsman easily chased down the below-par target of 239. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando built a stand of 71-runs for the first wicket.
Karunaratne (15) became a victim of Mustafizur Rahman in the 12th over. Kusal Perera and Fernando stitched a partnership of 58-runs and helped their side to go past the three-figure mark.
Perara (30) was caught by Soumya Sarka at short cover off Rahman in the 25th over. At the fall of Perera's wicket, Sri Lanka were at a comfortable position with a score of 146/3.
Angelo Mathews (44) and Kusal Mendis (41) played an unbeaten knock to get their team over the line in the 45th over.
For Bangladesh, none of their bowlers looked impressive in the match except Rahman who scalped two wickets.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar opened the batting for Bangladesh.
Sarkar (11) was caught in front of wickets by pacer Nuwan Pradeep in the sixth over.
Mohammad Mithun joined Iqbal in middle but he departed after scoring 19 runs in the ninth over. Iqbal (19) was dismissed by Isuru Udana's ball which got a thick inside edge back and to the stumps.
Mushfiqur Rahim came in to at number four and built a partnership of 21-runs with Mithun (12) before the latter was departed by spinner Akila Dhananjay in 15th over.
After the fall of the third wicket, Bangladesh lost three quick wickets. Mahamadullah (6), Sabbir Rahman (11), and Mosaddek Hossain (13) lost their wickets cheaply.
Rahim held the one end strong and Mehidy Hasan helped him to get past team's score 200. Hasan and Rahim together stitched a partnership of 84-runs. Hasan was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne off Pradeep's delivery at mid-off in 46th over.
Rahim remained not out for his side and guided the team to reach a score of 238 after the end of 50-overs.
For Sri Lanka, Pradeep, Isuru Udana, and Dhananjaya scalped two wickets each in their limited 10-over quota.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 238/3 (Mushfiqur Rahim 98*, Mehidy Hasan 43, Isuru Udana 2-27) lost to Sri Lanka 242/3 (Avishka Fernando 82, Mustafizur Rahman 2-50) by seven wickets.
The last ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be held at PR Stadium on July 31. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:29 IST

Max Verstappen wins German Grand Prix

Hockenheim [Germany], July 28 (ANI): Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen clinched the rain-hit German Grand Prix at Hockenheim on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:27 IST

Tamil Nadu girl wins gold medal in World Deaf Youth Badminton...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu girl Jerlin Anika has won the gold medal in the World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships held in Taipei last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:41 IST

Windies Tour: Virat Kohli to do pre-departure press conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the media before team leaves for USA and West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:40 IST

Roy is honoured to receive Test cap from Alastair Cook

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): England opening batsman Jason Roy on Sunday said that it was an honour to get a Test cap from legend batsman Alastair Cook in the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:28 IST

Six women wrestlers earn spot in Senior World Championship 2019

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Six women wrestlers earned spots in the Senior World Championship 2019 in the selection trials here at Supervisors Training Centre on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:07 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for winning gold at President's Cup

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded Mary Kom for winning a gold medal at the 23rd President's Cup in Indonesia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Olympian swimmer held on charges of sexual harassment

Gwangju [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): A foreign swimmer here on Sunday was arrested over sexual harassment charges.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:08 IST

Steve Bruce determined to keep Sean Longstaff in Newcastle

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is firm that the club will not sell Sean Longstaff as rumours surface suggesting Manchester United is interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:41 IST

Mary Kom wins gold at President's Cup

Labuan Bajo [Indonesia], July 28 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom clinched the gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in 51Kg category here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Boycott is strong word to use, says Heena Sidhu on 2022 CWG boycott plan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Sunday said that boycott is a strong word to use but if we do not stand for shooting today, it could happen to any other sports as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:09 IST

No regrets, says Iniesta on leaving Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:42 IST

Ponting pleased to see Warner and Smith perform in World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he was pleased to see both David Warner and Steve Smith perform in the World Cup despite being jeered by the English crowd.

Read More
iocl