The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on September 27 in Karachi.
Sri Lanka to reassess security situation in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:53 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 11 (ANI): Ahead of the tour to Pakistan, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said they have sought the assistance of the government to conduct a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan.
"Sri Lanka Cricket today sought the assistance of the Sri Lankan government to conduct a 'Reassessment' of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the national team's planned tour to Pakistan," SLC said in a statement.
"The decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports," it added.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series, starting from September 27.
SLC said that the Prime Minister's Office received information of a possible 'terrorist threat' to the team.
"Accordingly, the warning highlights that the Prime Minister's Office has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat to the Sri Lankan team, while touring Pakistan. Hence, SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and 'reassess' the situation, before embarking on the said tour," the statement said.
Earlier on September 9, ten Sri Lanka players chose not to participate in the series. Players who have opted out of the tour of Pakistan were Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dimuth Karunaratne.
