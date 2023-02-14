Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Cape Town [South Africa], February 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sri Lanka's Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Sanjeewani was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sanjeewani's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.



The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, when on the dismissal of Sobhana Mostary, Sanjeewani ran aggressively towards the dismissed batter with her fists clenched in celebration.

Sanjeewani admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Sue Redfern, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Kim Cotton levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Coming to the match, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva's ice-cool hundred partnership steered Sri Lanka to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh as they continued their winning start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. (ANI)

