Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Aus in 5th ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the fifth and final ODI, here at R Premadasa Stadium, on Friday.

Sri Lanka have taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series after claiming victory in three matches.

On the other hand, Australia will be looking forward to ending the five-match series on a respectable note.



After facing a defeat in the T20I series by 2-1, Sri Lanka made a promising comeback in the ODI series and gained a lead by 3-1.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

