हिंदी खबर
SL skipper Dasun Shanaka (Photo/ICC-Twitter)
SL skipper Dasun Shanaka (Photo/ICC-Twitter)

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Aus in 5th ODI

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 14:26 IST


Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the fifth and final ODI, here at R Premadasa Stadium, on Friday.
Sri Lanka have taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series after claiming victory in three matches.
On the other hand, Australia will be looking forward to ending the five-match series on a respectable note.

After facing a defeat in the T20I series by 2-1, Sri Lanka made a promising comeback in the ODI series and gained a lead by 3-1.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads