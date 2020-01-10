Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first in third T20I against India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third T20I here on Friday.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli-led side secured a massive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

India have made three changes in the squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey replaced Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube in the team.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara.

After this series, India are scheduled to host Australia for a three-match ODI series. (ANI)

