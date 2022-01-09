Sri Lanka women's team departs for Malaysia to take part in Commonwealth Games qualifier

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 9 (ANI): The Sri Lanka women's cricket team led by Chamari Athapaththu left the island to take part in the ICC Commonwealth Games qualifier 2022.

The side departed for Malaysia on Sunday 9 to take part in the tournament which will commence on January 18.

"Sri Lanka women's team led by Chamari Athapaththu left the island to take part in the Commonwealth Qualifiers," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday had announced the squad for the ICC Commonwealth Games qualifier 2022.

"The following squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa to take part in the qualifiers," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshita Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Rajapaksa, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Prasadini Weerkkody, Achini Kulasuriya

Seven out of 8 qualifiers for the cricket T20 competition (Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games) were announced back in April with the final team set to be finalised at the end of January 2022. (ANI)

