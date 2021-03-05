Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to West Indies, will join team during ODI series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 5 (ANI): Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who miss the flight to West Indies due to an issue related to securing his visa, will now travel on Sunday to join his teammates.

Shanaka, who was named in the 'White Ball Squad' for West Indies series, did not travel with the team due to a visa issue he confronted, pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday said that the all-rounder will now travel to West Indies via France and is expected to join the national team during the ODI segment of the tour.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Dasun Shanaka will travel to West Indies on Sunday, 07th March 2021," the SLC said in an official statement.



Meanwhile, West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday (local time). Kieron Pollard's six 6s in an over stole the show the hosts registered a comprehensive four-wicket victory.

Chasing 132, the hosts got off to a blazing start as the openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons put on 52 runs in the very first three overs. However, Sri Lanka staged an emphatic comeback as spinner Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the fourth over to send back Lewis (28), Chris Gayle (0), and Nicholas Pooran (0).

But Pollard hit Dananjaya for six 6s in the sixth over to gain the upper hand. He departed after playing a knock of 38 off just 11 balls, but in the end, Jason Holder (29) and Dwayne Bravo (4) guided Windies to a four-wicket win with 41 balls to spare.

With this win, the hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the series. Both the teams would now lock horns in the second T20I on Friday (local time).

After the T20I series, West Indies will shift focus towards the 50-over format. The first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played on March 10. (ANI)

