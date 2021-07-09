Sri Lanka's data analyst Niroshan tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of India series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 9 (ANI): In what comes as another blow for the Sri Lanka team ahead of the limited-overs series against India, data analyst GT Niroshan has tested positive for Covid 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a release said: "He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the national players, coaches, and support staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive. Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

SLC on Thursday confirmed that batting coach Flower had tested positive for Covid-19. "He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease," SLC said in an official statement.



Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England. He is now undergoing due medical protocols.

Three England players testing positive for Covid-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka and India are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka last played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

Sources within the Sri Lanka board had confirmed that England players testing positive for Covid-19 was not the reason to ask the Sri Lanka players to enter bio-bubble, they would have entered the bubble right away as India is already in the Island Nation.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 in the ODI series. (ANI)

