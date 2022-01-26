Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Perera however said that he will continue to play domestic Cricket.



"Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket with immediate effect," SLC said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavors," it added.

The off-spinner represented Sri Lanka across all international formats. He hit 1456 runs across formats and scalped 177 wickets during his international career. (ANI)

