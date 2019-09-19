Representative image
Representative image

Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan to go ahead as planned

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:15 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricket team's tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.
Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had sought the assistance of the country's government for a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan.
It had said the decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports regarding a possible terrorist threat to the team while touring Pakistan.
On September 9, ten Sri Lankan players had chosen to not to join the series in Pakistan, citing security reasons.
The players who opted out were -- Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.
The Sri Lankan team were on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan in 2009 when terrorists believed to be from Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.
Since then, international cricket has eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.
However, Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in October 2017 for a lone T20 match in Lahore, the place where the attack took place.
The side will take on Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is.
The Sri Lanka ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara
The team for the T20I series: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on September 27 in Karachi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:17 IST

Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya banned from bowling for 12 months

Dubai [UAE], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya was on Thursday banned from bowling for 12 months following an independent assessment of his action by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:00 IST

FIFA rankings: India drops one spot to 104th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 19 (ANI): The Indian football team has dropped one spot to 104 in the latest FIFA rankings which were revealed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Hopeful of good performance from entire team, says Sushma Verma

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between Board President's XI and South Africa women's team, skipper Sushma Verma on Thursday said that she is hopeful of a good performance from the entire side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:27 IST

Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships (WWC) and securing a berth for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:40 IST

Ankur Mittal lashes out at lack of facilities in Karni Singh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former world number one double trap shooter Ankur Mittal lashed out at the facilities of the Karni Singh shooting range for shotgun shooters and also criticised the criteria of awarding Khel Ratna on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:36 IST

Bajrang Punia secures Olympic berth, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 19 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:09 IST

Journey back into the team has been a long, hard one: Sushila...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who has cemented her place as a regular in the women's national hockey team has said that making a comeback into the side after her injury was a long and hard one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:49 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:40 IST

Mismanagement kept Hima Das out of World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After ace athlete Hima Das was ruled out of the World Championships due to back injury, it has now come into public domain that her injury was life-threatening and despite that she continued running in various championships in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:37 IST

This day, 13 years ago Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

Read More
iocl