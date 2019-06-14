India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Sridhar hails India's fielding abilities

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:54 IST

Nottingham [UK], June 14 (ANI): India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar is satisfied with team's fielding performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He believes that the players are very much committed to the game and are even ready to risk injuries to save one run.
"The biggest thing is the attitude of the fielders where they put the team ahead of themselves. These are qualities you need to go out and win championships. They are willing to risk injuries to save that one run, which is a great quality to have," Sridhar said during a press conference after India's match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain on Thursday.
This is the fourth game which got affected due to rain and both India and New Zealand have been handed one point each. Moreover, with the match being abandoned both the teams are still undefeated in the tournament.
Sridhar also said that the team possesses fielder at the slip who have the ability to intimidate any batsman.
"We have a terrific slip catcher and a safe catcher in Rohit Sharma, and two guys, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav, who are very intimidating to the opposition. They can intimidate any batsman, and they are prowling in the 30-yard range. To complement that, we have a player in Hardik Pandya, who can really help when needed," he said.
Apart from them, Sridhar is impressed with Yzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah as he said: "These are all the usual suspects, but we saw Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah crack it up in the last game, diving after bowling long spells and stopping runs."
Sridhar then put forward his view on Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained a thumb injury on Sunday, saying that throwing would not be a problem for him but his catching and fielding will get affected due to the injury.
"Throwing won't be a problem, but definitely the impact while fielding and catching [will], especially as he is a slip fielder. That can be an issue. We will test him out with lighter balls first and gradually move on to the cricket ball and see how it goes from there, but, yes, that will be a challenge," he said.
India will now face Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 16. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:16 IST

CWC '19: Ponting believes Warner can be the leading run scorer

Melbourne [Australia], June 13 (ANI): Australian batsman David Warner's 107-run knock against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has impressed team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting, who believes that if Warner manages to replicate such performance in the rest of the tournament, he will

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:15 IST

CWC '19: Pak fan's reaction to team's fielding has triggered a...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A Pakistan fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:36 IST

We have tactics in place: Hockey coach Graham Reid ahead of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Ahead of India's semi-final match against Japan at the ongoing FIH Series Finals, coach Graham Ried says the team has its tactics in place and will prepare in the same way they did previously, playing their best to win.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Japan confident of trouncing India in FIH Series Finals semis

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Japan hockey coach Siegfried Aikman expressed confidence of his team overpowering India in their semi-final clash in the ongoing FIH Series Finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:29 IST

We can handle anything that is thrown at us: England coach...

Cape Town [South Africa], June 13 (ANI): As England gears up to face West Indies in the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash, coach Trevor Bayliss says the team, has some good bowlers and is not terrified of the Windies brutal bowling attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:19 IST

CWC'19: India-New Zealand match abandoned due to rain

Nottingham [UK] June 13 (ANI): India and New Zealand were awarded one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:50 IST

Premier League 2019-20 to start from August 9

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2019-20 season were announced on Thursday and the season will begin from August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Pakistan bowled too short or too full to me: David Warner

Dubai [UAE] June 13 (ANI): Australian opener David Warner after playing a knock of 107 runs against Pakistan on Wednesday said that Pakistan's bowlers bowled either too short or too full which allowed him to score runs freely.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:47 IST

Haven't received any request for assistance from Arthi Arun: SAI

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday said that they have not received "any request for assistance" from Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medallist Arthi Arun.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:56 IST

Ravi Shastri and support staff granted 45-day contract extension

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri and support staff have been given a 45-day contract extension after the Men in Blue's ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:08 IST

Shuttler Lee Chong Wei announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei, who has been battling cancer, on Thursday announced retirement from his 19-year long celebrated career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 IST

India to begin ICC World Test Championship against Windies

St John's (Antigua), Jun 13 (ANI): India will tour West Indies to begin its ICC World Test Championship campaign, starting August 22 across two venues.

Read More
iocl