Former India Captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Former India Captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Srikkanth hails Rohit Sharma's record breaking WC performance

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:12 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 7 : Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has praised Rohit Sharma, who scripted a world record on Saturday during team's match against Sri Lanka in the World Cup, saying that the 32-year-old is outstandingly consistent and dangerous.
After Sharma played a knock of 103 runs, he became the only player to smash five centuries in a single edition of the premier tournament. Moreover, this was his third consecutive century in the tournament.
"Three centuries in a row, five in total in this ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, he is in incredible form. The opposition knows that you either get him out before he gets to 10, or the next pit stop is probably 100. In the last three years of his career, he has been outstandingly consistent in one-day cricket," ICC quoted Srikanth, as saying.
"I think the most important thing about him is his temperament. So many players start to panic if they don't get runs during the Powerplay, but Rohit doesn't. Even when he starts slowly, he is dangerous," added Srikkanth.
The Hitman scored a crucial century when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka and helped his side register a seven-wicket victory.
Apart from Sharma, it was Jasprit Bumrah's impeccable spell which helped India to restrict the opposition on a decent total. Bumrah took three wickets and gave away just 37 runs from his 10 overs.
"From a bowling perspective, it was all about Jasprit Bumrah again. He really is the leader of the Indian attack. He is the main weapon, he takes wickets, he can put on the brakes when the opposition is getting on top, he can do everything," he said.
"We saw it against England when they were cutting loose, and against Sri Lanka again, when they were trying to attack. Looking ahead to the semi-final, Bumrah is going to be a key man for Virat Kohli. India are lucky to have someone with the ability to take wickets with the new ball, come back later and break a partnership if needed, and then to restrict at the death," he added.
India's victory over Sri Lanka helped Virat Kohli-led side topple Australia on the points table and secured the top spot. However, despite having a chance of regaining their top position, Australia failed to grab the opportunity as they faced a 10-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
Therefore, India will now face fourth-positioned New Zealand in the first semi-final of the tournament on July 9.

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Wade and Marsh join Australia World Cup squad as covers

Melbourne [Australia], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of the semi-final clash against England, Australia have faced a major stumbling block as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis are in doubt to feature in the match due to their respective injuries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:20 IST

ICC appoints match officials for World Cup semi-finals

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the appointment of match officials for the forthcoming semi-finals in the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:01 IST

Hockey India announces 34 players for Men's National camp

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Hockey India announces 34 players for the India Men's National coaching camp on Sunday. The camp will begin from July 8 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru and will conclude on August 11.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:58 IST

Rohit shares picture of 'loved ones' cheering for India

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma shared a picture of his wife with daughter Samaira, showing their support to Men in Blue during their last league match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Fan offers prayers at Cricket Ganesha temple for India's triumph...

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 7 (ANI): As India is gearing up to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's semi-final, Ramakrishnan, an ardent fan from Chennai, offered prayers at the Cricket Ganesha temple here for the team's triumph in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:30 IST

After retirement from ODI cricket, Duminy thanks everyone for...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): After taking retirement from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket on Saturday, South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy thanked everyone for their support and love in a Twitter post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:36 IST

Usman Khawaja 'not looking great', says Aussie skipper Aaron Finch

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of Australia's semi-final match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Aaron Finch said injured top-order batsman Usman Khawaja is "not looking great" as of now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:34 IST

BCCI files complaint with ICC on 'anti-India slogans' during Sri...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding anti-India slogans, including banners on Kashmir issue, raised during the India-Sri Lanka match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cric

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:05 IST

Ian Gould retires from umpiring

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): With Saturday's India vs Sri Lanka clash at Headingley as his last, English umpire Ian Gould drew curtains on his umpiring career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:01 IST

Messi's allegations of corruption in Copa America...

Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): South American football governing body CONMEBOL has termed as "unacceptable" the allegations of corruption by Argentine striker Lionel Messi in the Copa America tournament, saying his comments "misrepresented the truth".

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:50 IST

It is England's World Cup to lose, says Nathon Lyon

Manchester [UK], July 7 (ANI): As Australia get ready to take on England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, spinner Nathan Lyon has said that it's England's World Cup to lose, adding that Australia will look to have fun as the side will enter the match as underdogs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:56 IST

Ranchi celebrates hometown hero Dhoni's birthday

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni enjoys a fan following like no other worldwide and any big occasion related to him is considered nothing less than a festival by his fans.

Read More
iocl