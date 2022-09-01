St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ready to defend their Hero CPL title

Basseterre, [Saint Kitts and Nevis], September 1 (ANI): St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are all set to defend their Hero CPL (Caribbean Premiere League) title as they begin their campaign for the 2022 edition with a clash against Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening match of the latest edition at the Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts.

Patriots, who also added the inaugural men's 6ixty Trophy to their cabinet are strong favourites to defend the Hero CPL title. A win this month will establish the team led by Dwayne Bravo as a major force in the region.

Bravo joined the Patriots last year coming from Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and took his team to a title win. It was their first CPL title. They then added the 6ixty title last week to boost themselves significantly ahead of the CPL T20.

One of his trump cards could be Dominic Drakes, son of former West Indies international Vasbert Drakes. Bravo wishes to see him become one of West Indies' best all-rounders and has been grooming him over the last one and half years.



Patriots' other stars include Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, and Dewald Brevis. And of course, there is his brother Darren Bravo, too, who has his brother's team coming over from TKR.

Bravo, who plays in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, has also managed to bring in South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

In the opening match, clashing with Patriots are Jamaica Tallawahs, who failed to make the last four in 2021. They did reach the final four in 2020 but lost the semis.

Andre Russell, their mainstay is no longer with them, having shifted to TKR. Now the team is led by Rovman Powell captaining the side. The franchise retained both Shamarh Brooks and Kennar Lewis for the upcoming season. Windies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul will head coach the side, with Curtly Ambrose serving as the bowling coach.

The CPL will begin on August 31, with the final slated to be played on September 31. (ANI)

