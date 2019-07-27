St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Mohammad Hafeez for upcoming CPLT20

Saint Kitts [West Indies], July 27 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side St Kitts and Navis Patriots have signed Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Hafeez had represented the team earlier in the 2017 edition. In that season, Hafeez scored 120 runs and took seven wickets.

"I really enjoyed my time with the Patriots in 2017 and was very pleased to be asked to join them for the 2019 season. The CPL is a competition which has got better every single year and it is great to be involved again after a season off," Hafeez said in an official statement.

"The Patriots have a really strong squad this year and I am really looking forward to joining up with the rest of the boys," he added.

The 38-year-old has represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

Hafeez has scored a total of 1908 runs in the T20I format and has taken 54 wickets.

"We are delighted to have someone with so much experience in T20 cricket joining our squad for the 2019 season. Hafeez is a fantastic player who has had experience of cricket all over the world," Robin Singh, the Patriots' Director of Cricket said in an official statement.

"We are certain that he will be a huge success at this year's event, and we are really looking forward to him joining us at our training camp ahead of the competition," he added.

CPL will be played from September 4 to October 12 this year and St Kitts will play their first match against Trinbago Knight Riders on September 4. (ANI)

