Representative image
Representative image

St Kitts, Nevis Patriots record highest CPL run-chase

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:32 IST

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Sept 11 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down 242 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (local time) to record the highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.
Chasing 242, St Kitts got off to a brilliant start as openers Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas put up 85 runs inside the first six overs to keep the asking run-rate in check. Jamaica's all-rounder Andre Russell then dismissed Lewis (53) to bring the side back into the team.
Laurie Evans next came out to bat, and he stitched together a partnership of 76 runs along with Thomas, but their stint at the crease was cut short by Oshane Thomas as he sent Evans (41) back to the pavilion, to reduce St Kitts to 161/2 in the 12th over.
Jamaica, then came back strongly in the match as they scalped three back-to-back wickets to reduce St Kitts to 177/5. Fabian Allen and Shamarh Brooks then got together in the middle and they built a 50-run stand to take the team closer to victory. Brooks (27) was dismissed in the penultimate over with the team still requiring 15 runs for the win.
In the end, Allen ensured St Kitts and Nevis' victory by four wickets and with seven balls to spare.
Earlier, Chris Gayle's highest CPL score of 116 enabled Jamaica to post 241 runs in the allotted fifty overs, which happens to be the highest score in the history of the tournament.
After being sent into bat, Jamaica lost its first wicket with 37 runs on the board. Glenn Phillips (8) was sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph.
Chadwick Bolton, then joined Gayle in the middle and both these batsmen hammered St Kitts bowlers all around the park. The duo built a 162-run partnership which saw Gayle bringing up his century and Bolton bringing his half-century.
Walton (73) was finally dismissed by Joseph to reduce the team to 199/2 in the 18th over. Gayle (116) also departed in the final over, but in the end, the side managed to post a score over the 240-run mark.
Brief Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 242/6 (Devon Thomas 71, Evin Lewis 53, Oshane Thomas 4-53) defeat Jamaica Tallawahs 241/4 (Chris Gayle 116, Chadwick Bolton 73, Fabian Allen 2-30) by four wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:10 IST

Iranian woman kills self after being denied entry to football stadium

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Iranian woman, Sahar Khodayari, who was denied entry to football stadium has passed away after setting herself on fire, human rights organisation Amnesty International confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:17 IST

SLC denies NOC to Niroshan Dickwella for CPL

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella has been denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to participate in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:52 IST

India hold Asian Champions Qatar to a draw

Doha (Qatar), Sept 11 (ANI): India came up with their most significant result in recent times as they held Asian Champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their second Group E match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Brijesh Yadav defeats Maleusz Goinski by 5-0 in World Boxing...

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 10 (ANI): India made a winning start in the Men's World Boxing Championships as Brijesh Yadav registered a dominating 5-0 win over Poland's Maleusz Goinski here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:26 IST

Joe Root under no pressure at all: Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss on Tuesday said skipper Joe Root is under 'no pressure' at all in his position as team's captain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:10 IST

PV Sindhu invited by K'taka CM as guest to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been invited to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019' as the state guest by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:57 IST

Enoch Nkwe expresses confidence in South Africa ahead of series...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I match against India, South Africa's interim team director Enoch Nkwe on Tuesday expressed confidence in his team saying they have 'good enough experience' to compete against the hosts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Britney Cooper replaces Kycia Knight for third ODI against Australia

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): West Indies batter Britney Cooper has found a spot in the squad, replacing injured Kycia Knight, for the third ODI match against Australia women.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:11 IST

BCCI partners with AIR to provide live commentary for matches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with the All India Radio (AIR), which will provide live commentary, in an attempt to increase the coverage of Indian cricket matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:09 IST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Roma's new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aiming to seize the opportunity he has been offered at the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Stephen Fleming to coach Nottingham-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming has been named as the coach for Nottingham-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:49 IST

Lukaku confident of touching 50 goals milestone

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Belgium player Romelu Lukaku, who is just one goal behind touching the half-century for his country, said he will get to that milestone and termed himself a 'killer' on the field.

Read More
iocl