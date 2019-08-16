Representative image
Representative image

St Lucia Zouks to replace St Lucia Stars in upcoming CPL

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:05 IST

Castries [Saint Lucia], Aug 16 (ANI): St Lucia Zouks will replace St Lucia Stars in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League following the recent ousting of St Lucia Stars from the tournament.
The Zouks was the original name of the franchise when it was founded in 2013. The Stars had replaced the Zouks in 2016, but last week the CPL had terminated the participation agreement between Royal Sports Club LLC (entity that operates the Saint Lucia franchise).
The organisers of CPL had not given a reason behind the ousting of St Lucia Stars from the tournament.
Jay Pandya, the chief executive and owner of Royal Sports club LLC, had said on Saturday that he disagrees with the statement of the CPL, adding the franchise has agreed to work with the organisers to address issues.
"We completely disagree with the CPL press release and will be working to address any issues the CPL may have in an appropriate manner and forum," Pandya had said.
St Lucia Stars have never won the CPL, and they displayed their best result in 2016 finishing third in the tournament.
In 2018, they finished fifth among the six teams, with seven points from ten matches.
They had top Caribbean players in the team in 2018 -- Darren Sammy, Kieron Pollard and Rahkeem Cornwall.
David Warner, Niroshan Dickwella and Mitchell McClenaghan were among the main overseas players in the team last year while this year they had drafted Lasith Malinga and Fawad Alam.
The 2019 CPL season is slated to start from September 4 and the first match will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
St Lucia Zouks will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 5. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:04 IST

Second Ashes Test: Australia end day 2 at 30/1 after bundling out England

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia ended day 2 of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 30/1 after bundling out England for 258 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:39 IST

Former batsman VB Chandrasekhar dies of heart attack at 57,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday offered condolences on the demise of former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar, who died at the age of 57 in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:17 IST

UEFA reveals nominees for 'Player of the Year Awards' 2018-19

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 15 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for the 2018-19 UEFA men and women 'Player of the Year Awards'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Liam Dawson signs new three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): County Club Hampshire Cricket on Thursday announced a new three-year deal with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:27 IST

Aleem Dar equals Steve Bucknor's record of highest capped Test umpire

Dubai [UAE], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's record of officiating 128 Test matches as he walked out to the middle at Lord's for the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:27 IST

SL-NZ Test: Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul helps Kiwis to...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka finished at 227/7 after the end of play on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand here at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:20 IST

Sri Lanka announces emerging team squad for Bangladesh tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Thursday announced squad for Sri Lanka emerging team tour of Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

PCB names 20 players for pre-season camp at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday named 20 cricketers for the pre-season camp here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from August 19 to September 7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:41 IST

Cricket Australia supports Ruth Strauss Foundation Day at Lord's

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia is supporting the inaugural Ruth Strauss Foundation Day, which is taking place on the second day at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:36 IST

KKR appoints Brendom McCullum as head coach

Kolkata [West Bengal], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday appointed Brendon McCullum as its new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:52 IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile joins Melbourne Stars for upcoming Big Bash League

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile joined Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:43 IST

Sports fraternity extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day today, various names from the sports fraternity expressed their love for the country.

Read More
iocl