Stafanie Taylor completes 100 T20I matches

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor completed her 100th T20I on Wednesday as she played against Australia in the last third match of the T20 series in Bridgetown.

The 28-year-old scored six runs and also bowled one over in which she gave away 11 runs.

Windies women won the toss and elected to bat. The Carribean team posted a below-par score as they were bundled out for 81. For Australia, Jess Jonassen picked four wickets, Georgia Wareham bagged three and Megan Schutt clinched two wickets.

Aussies comfortably chased the target 83/1 in the eighth over. Alyssa Healy played a quick knock of 38 runs from 16 balls. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 24 and 17 runs respectively. Jonassen was awarded player of the match as she returned with the figure of 4-7 in her four overs.

Australia white-washed the three-match series and will now play against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Sydney on September 29. (ANI)

