Stafanie Taylor out of T20Is against South Africa, Anisa Mohammed to lead West Indies

St John's [Antigua], August 31 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) women's selection panel has announced a 13-member squad for the first T20I against South Africa women to be played on Tuesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVCG).

Experienced off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will serve as interim skipper as Stafanie Taylor is unavailable for the T20I series due to serving a period of isolation in Antigua, after being identified as a primary contact of a COVID-19 positive case in Jamaica.

"The CG Insurance T20I and ODI Series against South Africa gives another opportunity for the team to play international matches ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup qualifiers," Lead selector for women's cricket, Ann Browne-John said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that Stafanie will not be available for this series but there are a number of experienced players who we would be looking to, to fill any void.



"The young player Qiana Joseph brings another left-hand batter option as well as left arm orthodox bowling which has been lacking in the team," she added.

The West Indies women's teams will return to the field after a successful double series win over Pakistan where they took the T20I series 3-0 and the ODI series 3-2.

The West Indies women's squad have been preparing in a high-performance camp in Antigua prior to the upcoming series.

The second and third T20Is will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The five CG Insurance ODIs will be played from September 7 to 19, with the first three matches being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the last two at the SVRCG. (ANI)

